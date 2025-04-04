Disney The Magic Box Premieres In Doha, To Run Until 12Th

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: 'The Magic Box,' a musical stage production featuring over 75 of Disney's cherished songs, made its debut yesterday at the Al Mayassa Theatre within the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), as part of its worldwide tour.

This musical, which will run until April 12, is set to enchant audiences with its beloved melodies, brought to life through spectacular choreography, puppetry, and impressive visual effects. The event is presented by Fever, a leading global platform for live entertainment discovery, in collaboration with Proactiv Entertainment, a well-known promoter of large-scale productions, and in partnership with Visit Qatar.

The performance lasts 90 minutes, and there may be potential to shorten it to better suit the attention spans of younger viewers.

This partnership highlights Visit Qatar's dedication to enriching the entertainment offerings in the country. By hosting internationally recognized productions like The Magic Box, Visit Qatar is enhancing Doha's reputation as a top destination for exceptional cultural and family-oriented experiences.

In a conversation with The Peninsula during a press conference yesterday, Felipe Gamba Paredes, the creative producer and co-writer of Disney's The Magic Box, expressed the cast and crew's admiration for Qatar, considering it a privilege to present the show in the country.

“Qatar is an incredible melting pot of cultures. Our creative team is also multicultural, making this a wonderful convergence of our diverse show with a diverse city,” he remarked.

Doha is the fifth stop on the tour, which began in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in January 2024.

This production showcases more than 75 beloved Disney songs crafted by renowned composers such as Alan Menken, Elton John, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim Rice, and Hans Zimmer.

Audiences can anticipate enjoying classic favorites like“A Whole New World” from Aladdin,“We Don't Talk About Bruno” from Encanto,“How Far I'll Go” from Moana,“Circle of Life” from The Lion King,“Let It Go” from Frozen, and“This Wish” from Wish.

The musical boasts an international creative team that includes Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips as Co-Book writer, Director, and Set Designer; Lynne Kurdziel Formato as Choreographer; Isaac Saul as Musical Director, Arranger, and Orchestrator; and Felipe Gamba Paredes as Creative Producer and Co-Book writer.

Notably, the show has a minimum age limit of three years, and children under three will not be permitted entry.

Fans who wish to experience this enchanting performance can purchase tickets, starting at QR85, through Virgin Megastore or Fever.