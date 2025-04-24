403
Kuwait Air Defense Chief Visits U.S Central Command Ground Force
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Air Defense Force Commander Maj. Gen. Khaled Al-Shariaan paid a field visit to the US Central Command Ground Force in Kuwait on Thursday, where he was welcomed by its Commander Gen. Patrick Frank.
The visit came within the framework of promoting military cooperation and joint collaboration between both Kuwaiti and American sides, the Kuwaiti Amy General Staff said in a press release.
Both sides exchanged views about a number of issues of mutual interest and ways of promoting bilateral cooperation and training, and unifying joint operational concepts in a way that contributes to upgrading both sides' readiness, it said. (end)
