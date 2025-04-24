Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Air Defense Chief Visits U.S Central Command Ground Force

Kuwait Air Defense Chief Visits U.S Central Command Ground Force


2025-04-24 06:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Air Defense Force Commander Maj. Gen. Khaled Al-Shariaan paid a field visit to the US Central Command Ground Force in Kuwait on Thursday, where he was welcomed by its Commander Gen. Patrick Frank.
The visit came within the framework of promoting military cooperation and joint collaboration between both Kuwaiti and American sides, the Kuwaiti Amy General Staff said in a press release.
Both sides exchanged views about a number of issues of mutual interest and ways of promoting bilateral cooperation and training, and unifying joint operational concepts in a way that contributes to upgrading both sides' readiness, it said. (end)
ajr


MENAFN24042025000071011013ID1109467471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search