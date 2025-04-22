403
Trump ally Mel Gibson demands ‘truth’ regarding 9/11
(MENAFN) Hollywood actor and Trump supporter Mel Gibson has called on the U.S. government to reveal the “truth” behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which he suggests might be the "biggest scandal" in American history. Gibson shared a clip from Tucker Carlson’s interview with former Congressman Curt Weldon, where they discussed the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, questioning the official explanation for the fall of Building 7, which was not hit by a plane.
Gibson expressed skepticism about the collapse of the towers, emphasizing that they were designed to withstand airplane impacts, and raised doubts about why discussions around 9/11 are often shut down. He argued it was time to reveal the truth about the attacks, history, and the broader implications.
Weldon, in the interview, dismissed the “conspiracy theorist” label often applied to those questioning the official narrative, suggesting that agencies like the CIA are skilled at hiding the truth. He also called on Trump to appoint individuals of "impeccable integrity" to investigate the facts surrounding the 9/11 attacks.
This marks the latest in a long history of speculation and alternative theories surrounding the events of 9/11, including claims of an inside job, despite the conclusions of the official 9/11 Commission Report, which found no interference from the U.S. government in preventing the Al-Qaeda plot.
This marks the latest in a long history of speculation and alternative theories surrounding the events of 9/11, including claims of an inside job, despite the conclusions of the official 9/11 Commission Report, which found no interference from the U.S. government in preventing the Al-Qaeda plot.
