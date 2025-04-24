Siegen Shines On Opening Day Of End Of Season Cup Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Siegen, ridden expertly by Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi, clinched a thrilling half-length victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90, stealing the spotlight on the opening day of the End Of Season Cup meeting yesterday.

The three-year-old gelding, owned by Khalid Hamad M A Al-Hajri and trained by Ahmed Al Jehani, overcame a strong challenge from Make Love, ridden by Soufiane Saadi, to secure an impressive win at Al Uqda Racecourse.

Earlier in the day, Messaouda triumphed in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 45-70 (Class 3) – also by half a length – with jockey Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

The connections of Siegen celebrate after the Khalid Hamad M A Al-Hajri-owned gelding won the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90 race yesterday.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani celebrated a rapid double as Ajlaan, under Lukas Delozier, captured the Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate while Washeek powered to victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 under Szczepan Mazur.

The meeting began with a confident run from Husam Al Shahania, trained by Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi and ridden by Salman Fahad Al-Hajri, who took the honours in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

The second and final day of the meeting will feature five more races, highlighted by contests for the prestigious Season Finale Trophy, Al Utouriya Cup and the Al Karana Cup.

43rd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - End Of Season Cup (Div 1)

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90 (3yo Only) (Class 3)

Siegen, Ahmed Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al-Otaibi

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 45-70 (Class 3)

Messaouda, Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate (4yo Only) (Class 4)

Ajlaan, Hamad Al Jehani, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)

Washeek, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Husam Al Shahania, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Salman Fahad Al-Hajri