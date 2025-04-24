403
UN Reaffirms Support for Sudan's Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, received a message on Wednesday from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the UN's role in supporting Sudan's peace efforts.
The message was delivered during a meeting in Port Sudan between al-Burhan and UN Special Envoy Ramtane Lamamra, with Sudan’s Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Idris Ismail, also present, according to a statement from the Sovereignty Council.
In a press briefing, Ismail stated that Lamamra communicated Guterres’ message, which focused on the United Nations' involvement in Sudan during both conflict and peace.
During the meeting, al-Burhan reiterated “Sudan’s confidence in the significant role played by the United Nations in addressing the country’s issues,” the statement read.
He emphasized “support for this role in achieving peace and security,” and expressed Sudan’s readiness to “facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need.”
Lamamra, in turn, expressed hope that Sudan would achieve comprehensive peace and stability, enabling the country to mobilize national resources for reconstruction and provide its citizens with a dignified life and essential services.
He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to standing by Sudan for a better future, the statement added.
The statement did not provide details on the date of Lamamra’s arrival in Sudan or the length of his visit.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in intense fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army, leading to thousands of deaths and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
