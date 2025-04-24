Second Al Shaqab International League To Showcase FEI Group VII Qualifier

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab has announced the launch of the second edition of the Al Shaqab International League, a premier showjumping series, set to get underway today at the Longines Indoor Arena in Doha.

The competition schedule spans three days, with events running today from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, tomorrow from 2:00pm to 9:00pm, and Saturday from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

A highlight of this edition is its role as a qualifying event for the FEI Group VII Final, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI). Riders from across Group VII nations, which includes countries from the Middle East and North Africa will compete for a chance to secure their place in the final, which will also be hosted by Al Shaqab in November 2025.

The league offers a wide range of categories to cater to both local and international participants across different age groups and experience levels. Local categories include Intro 1 (40 cm), Intro 2 (60 cm), Intro 3 (80 cm), and Amateur (100 cm).

Internationally recognised categories are designed to spotlight emerging talent and include Future Champions (ages 12–14, 105–110 cm), Junior Champions (ages 14–18, 115–120 cm), Youth Champions (ages 16–21, 125–130 cm), Open Class (115–120 cm), and the elite Al Shaqab Champions category (135–140 cm). The Future, Junior, and Youth Champions classes serve as qualifying events for the FEI Group VII Final.

Al Shaqab continues to foster a culture of excellence, discipline, and sportsmanship through this platform, which not only nurtures local talent but also contributes to the growth of equestrian sport on a global scale.

Riders, families, and fans of the sport are invited to take part in this vibrant event-either from the saddle or the stands-as the Al Shaqab International League returns to redefine equestrian standards in the region.