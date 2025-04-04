MECC Developing Integrated Plan To Boost Ecotourism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is developing an integrated plan to boost the ecotourism sector in Qatar.

This plan encompasses the comprehensive development of ecotourism sites, the creation of a detailed map highlighting key landmarks and attractions, enhancements to infrastructure and public services in visitor areas, the promotion of sustainable practices to minimise environmental impact, and initiatives to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Qatari people.

Qatar possesses vast and diverse natural resources, which are considered among the most important components and landmarks of ecotourism. These resources include nature reserves, islands and coasts, caves and valleys, dunes, as well as territorial waters that contain the rarest marine creatures in the world, in addition to popular cultural programmes and events.

Ecotourism allows people to enjoy the same positive experiences of traditional travel without the negative consequences. This form of tourism aims to uplift local people and bring awareness to wildlife.

According to a report on the website of the MoECC, the Qatari wilderness is characterised by a large number of ancient dry valleys, estimated at 615, 90% of which are spread across the northern half of Qatar.

There are approximately 31 sinkholes of varying sizes and shapes. The most important Qatari sinkhole is Al Misfir, as well as Al Muzlam, which is named after the darkness at its bottom.

With over 1,273 meadows, the country boasts a rare diversity of flora and fauna, making the Qatari environment a transit point for a large number of migratory birds.

Qatar boasts numerous crescent-shaped sand dunes, located in the southwest and central parts of the country, which host a wide variety of living organisms. The wavy sand dunes add a stunningly beautiful landscape to the Qatari desert and are a popular destination for recreational safaris or simply enjoying the stunning scenery.

The natural wildlife reserves constitute 27% of Qatar's land area, and includes 12 reserves: Al Shahaniya Reserve, Al Riffa Reserve in the Al Rayyan, Al Mashabiya Reserve in Abu Samra, Al Reem Reserve in Al Jamiliya, Al Wasil Reserve, Irkiya Reserve, Sani' Reserve, Umm Qarn Reserve, and Umm Al Amad Reserve.

Marine reserves in Qatar account for 2.5% of the country's total area. The country also seeks to increase the area of marine and land reserves to 30%, to achieve the goal within Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar's marine reserves include the distinctive Khor Al Adaid (inland sea) reserve, and Al Dhakira Reserve, which contains the oldest mangrove forests in Qatar.

Qatar's marine environment is considered the most diverse in the region. This is because Qatar is a peninsula, which gives it extensive coastlines on the Arabian Gulf. The length of Qatar's coastline reaches 563 km, and the depth of territorial waters ranges from 0 meters to approximately 60 meters.

There is a diverse group of islands with stunning natural scenery. These nine islands contain a wide biodiversity of flora and fauna, in addition to varying natural formations, some of which are rocky, others sandy, and covered with green spaces. The state has also created other artificial islands.