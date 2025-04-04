Global Women Speakers Hosts First-Ever 84 Hour Non-Stop Virtual Summit, 'Empower, Educate, Equip & Earn'

Global Women Speakers Billboard in New York Times Square

Global Women Speakers (GWS) has once again shattered barriers and set a new global precedent by hosting the first ever 84 hour non-stop virtual summit.

- Dr. Tina D. LewisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Women Speakers (GWS) has hosted the first-ever 84-hour non-stop virtual summit called“Empower, Educate, Equip & Earn”. This unique event brought together women from across the globe for three days to culminate Women's History Month 2025. The goal was 72 hours, which turned into 84 hours of nonstop learning, networking, and transformation.With the goal of uplifting and amplifying the voices of women entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders, Global Women Speakers curated a lineup of international speakers, industry experts, and high-level influencers such as Dr. Judy Wright, Dr. Sharon Arrindell, Diane Eunice,Beth Close, Maria Newton, Amy Koford, Dr. Joyce Martell and Rochelle Forrest just to name a few. Over the course of 72 continuous hours, attendees engaged in keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, business showcases, and networking opportunities, all designed to educate, empower, and equip women with the tools to elevate their careers, businesses, and personal growth.“I wanted to do something epic for Women's History Month, unprecedented, that has never been done before." said Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Founder & CEO of Global Women Speakers.“We refused to let time zones be barriers to knowledge and empowerment. This summit provided 84 hours of non-stop transformation, proving that when women come together, there are no limits.”This wasn't just another virtual conference-it was a movement, a global experience”At this virtual event, Global Women Speakers ensured that, no matter the time zone, women had access to non-stop inspiration, strategy, and success-driven content. The round-the-clock format featured dynamic sessions covering AI and technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, financial literacy, branding, business automation, passive income strategies, wellness, public speaking, and global networking.Women from all over the world, including Australia, Kenya, France, Nigeria, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and more, tuned in to this event. The summit featured a diverse group of expert speakers, thought leaders, and business moguls who shared real-world strategies, success blueprints, and actionable insights to help women scale their impact and income.Some of the standout moments included:Keynote speeches by globally renowned entrepreneurs and executives.Live Q&A sessions with multi-million-dollar business owners providing real-time coaching and insights.Global Business Showcases allowing women to promote their services and products worldwide.Giveaways where guests received gifts for registering and attendingBreaking Barriers & Creating OpportunitiesOne of the summit's core missions was to equip women not just with inspiration but with tangible income-generating strategies. Through the 'Earn' component, participants learned how to monetize their expertise, create digital products, and leverage speaking opportunities to build sustainable wealth. Several attendees reported securing high-profile collaborations and speaking engagements within hours of participating in the event.Global Women Speakers has long been at the forefront of creating spaces for women to be seen, heard, and paid. The Empower, Educate, Equip & Earn Summit was a monumental event that united women in the shared mission of economic empowerment and visibility.“This is what Women's History Month is all about-women coming together, lifting each other up, and rewriting the narrative,” said one attendee.“I've attended countless conferences, but nothing has come close to this experience. I walked away with new business partners, a refined vision, and the confidence to step into my next level.”As the first-ever 72-hour non-stop summit, this event has set the stage for future high-impact global experiences that push the boundaries of how women connect, collaborate, and create success.Following the overwhelming success of this historic summit, Global Women Speakers is already planning its next international activation, expanding its global footprint and offering even more life-changing opportunities for women. Our annual themed conference GLOBALcon is coming up in Dubai late October/early November and in addition, there are 29 events scheduled within the next six months.For those who missed this landmark event, replay access and exclusive membership opportunities are now available. Contact our offices at 800.422.5202 or complete our intake form at GlobalWomenSpeakers to gain access.About Global Women SpeakersGlobal Women Speakers (GWS) is a popular platform for women entrepreneurs, executives, and thought leaders to share their message, speak on international stages, monetize their expertise, and build powerful global networks. Dedicated to elevating women's voices worldwide, GWS provides speaking, business, and visibility opportunities that help women expand their brands, impact, and income.

