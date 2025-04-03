110K Visitors To Aqaba During Eid Al-Fitr - Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- During the 2025 Eid al-Fitr holiday, the city of Aqaba saw a flurry of tourism and business activity, attracting about 110,000 tourists from all over the Kingdom and neighboring nations, solidifying its standing as a top vacation destination.The number of hotel rooms in Aqaba reached 6,200, according to Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, Deputy Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA). During the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Aqaba's hotels achieved high occupancy rates, reaching 87 percent across various categories, with an average stay of 2.5 nights per visitor.Despite the limited access to Aqaba from countries around the world due to the partial suspension of direct flights to Aqaba, which will gradually resume starting this month through planning carried out by the Jordan Tourism Board, he highlighted the efforts made by the Aqaba Authority to promote Aqaba in neighboring markets, improve the services offered, and provide entertainment programs for visitors to the city.