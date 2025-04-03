National Wildlife Federation And Amazon's Blink Camera Launch 'Eye On The Wild' Campaign To Celebrate National Wildlife Week

RESTON, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation and Blink Smart Home Security launch the 'Eye on the Wild' campaign to capture wildlife in unexpected places and inspire people to protect unique habitats like wooded areas, ponds, and even their own backyards.

The campaign, debuting during National Wildlife Week from April 7-13, will feature a dedicated website with wildlife caught on home security cameras across the country. Fans of wildlife will be able to access interactive content such as entertaining wildlife videos, wildlife quizzes, and the ability to take a pledge to protect wildlife habitats to be entered for a chance to win a Blink Security Camera package.

"Day or night, Blink cameras can catch wildlife in wildly fun places right where you live. We're excited to present this year's campaign, which we hope will engage people in a fun, educational way and inspire them to take conservation action to help wildlife and their habitats across the country," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "This week is a chance to learn more about the incredible animals native to North America, from bobcats to great blue herons, and how we can help them thrive in their unique habitats. We are thrilled to team up with Blink to spot wildlife in action."

"Our Blink customers constantly amaze us with the innovative ways to use our cameras, from spotting backyard birds to capturing nocturnal visitors," said Amy Wiedemann, Head of Marketing at Blink. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with the National Wildlife Federation for 'Eye on the Wild' – to help you capture and share those magical wildlife moments, while raising awareness about conservation. As the go-to value brand, whether you're a casual nature lover or dedicated conservationist, our easy-to-use cameras let you become part of a community sharing and celebrating the incredible wildlife that surrounds us every day."

Viewers can learn more about National Wildlife Week, the incredible wildlife across America and how we can help protect them and their habitats by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" nw .

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

About Amazon's Blink Camera

Blink is the go-to value brand that delivers innovative and easy-to-use smart home security devices that give you more...for less. Install Blink cameras inside or outside for full home coverage where and when you need it, and check in on loved ones and pets anywhere, anytime, using the free Blink Home Monitor app. Learn more about Blink smart security at amazon/blink .

SOURCE National Wildlife Federation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED