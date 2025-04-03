403
Azul’S R$ 3.1 Billion Capital Injection Signals Financial Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Azul Linhas Aéreas approved a capital increase of R$ 3.1 billion ($543.9 million), issuing over 96 million preferred shares, as confirmed on April 2, 2025.
This move raises its total share capital to R$ 5.4 billion ($947.4 million), distributed across nearly 1.36 billion shares. The new shares began trading on Brazil's B3 stock exchange on April 3, offering investors rights to dividends and profit-sharing.
This capital boost follows Azul's extensive restructuring in 2024, which eliminated R$ 11 billion ($1.93 billion) in debt and converted R$ 3.3 billion ($579 million) into equity.
The airline also negotiated agreements with lessors and suppliers, projecting an additional R$ 1.8 billion ($315.8 million) in cash flow by 2027. These measures aim to reduce Azul's leverage ratio from 4.8x to 3.4x EBITDA based on third-quarter 2024 figures.
Operationally, Azul reported record EBITDA of R$ 1.95 billion ($342.1 million) in the last quarter of 2024, up 18% from the prior quarter and 33% year-over-year.
This performance reflects improved efficiency despite challenges like high fuel costs and currency fluctuations. The company plans further expansion in 2025, including fleet modernization with new Embraer E2 aircraft.
A potential merger with rival Gol Linhas Aéreas , under review by Brazil's antitrust authority until 2026, could consolidate nearly 60% of the domestic market.
Azul's financial overhaul underscores the airline's strategy to navigate a competitive industry with narrow margins. The capital increase and restructuring aim to stabilize its finances while positioning it for growth in Brazil's aviation sector.
