King, Bulgarian President Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Sofia, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Sofia on Thursday, met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.During the expanded meeting held at the Presidential Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy His Majesty noted the importance of Bulgaria hosting the latest round of Aqaba Process meetings in partnership with Jordan, in light of current global challenges.The King commended Bulgaria's role in promoting stability through its membership in NATO and the European Union.His Majesty noted the convergence of views between the two countries on shared challenges, and the importance of enhancing cooperation and understanding.For his part, the Bulgarian president said the latest round of the Aqaba Process meetings, hosted by Bulgaria, will cover important security issues such as countering terrorism and radicalisation, which are issues of concern in both the Balkan region and the Middle East.Relations between Jordan and Bulgaria span more than six decades, he said, highlighting the deep partnership in multiple strategic areas based on a spirit of mutual trust and respect.President Radev said Jordan has a leading role in advancing peace and stability in the Middle East, noting that Jordan and Bulgaria share a responsibility to promote stability in their respective regions.The Bulgarian president praised Jordan's efforts, under the leadership of the King, to work towards ending the destruction in Gaza, increase the humanitarian response, and push for a political solution, stressing his country's position in support of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.The meeting also covered regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza and the need to reinstate the ceasefire, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and stop the escalations in the West Bank.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mutaz Khasawneh attended the meeting.Upon arrival in Sofia, a welcoming ceremony was held for His Majesty at Alexander Nevsky Square, where the King laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.