New Day Foundation Opens Early Bird Pricing For Golf, 5K Run/Walk And Celebrity Lip Sync Battle

- New Day President and Co-founder Gina Kell SpehnROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Day Foundation for Families , the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, announces early bird pricing for three of its most popular annual fundraising events this year. Supporters will enjoy discounts on a golf tournament, 5K run/walk and Celebrity Lip Sync Battle - all to benefit Michigan families facing cancer.Now through May 1, New Day golfers can save $500 on a foursome at the annual New Day Golf Classic , scheduled for Monday, July 14, at the beautifully challenging Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Registration for a golf foursome, which includes a grilled lunch and buffet dinner, is now $1,500.The Woodhouse 5K for New Day, presented by Woodhouse Day Spa, is offering registration for just $35 per person ($10 off) now through May 1. Runners and walkers alike can enjoy a course winding through downtown Rochester and the Rochester Municipal Park on Saturday, July 26. Participant registration includes race t-shirt and finisher's medal, if registered before July 7. Honor or remember a cancer warrior by purchasing a photo sign in their honor for $25.Enjoy the most entertaining fundraising event in Michigan with $100“Show & Glow” tickets to Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, where local celebrities take the stage to battle it out for a family facing cancer! The discounted ticket includes balcony seating for the live show, open bar and admission to the Afterglow for the event on Thursday, October 16, at MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board in Detroit. Tickets will increase to $125 on August 1.This weekend, don't miss the Rochester Police officers as they take to the ice in a Face Off Against Cancer hockey game, Saturday, April 5, at 2:30 PM at Suburban Ice Rochester. Enjoy a discounted Family 4-Pack for $35 at the door or in advance. Tickets are $10 each; children under five are free.“Cancer is a thief - it takes our life, it takes our finances and it takes our emotional well-being,” said New Day President and Co-founder Gina Kell Spehn.“We take back and give families what they need to get through it. Last year alone, New Day helped more than 1,700 patients, caregivers and family members stay in their homes, maintain reliable transportation, and have protection from foreclosure, bankruptcy, hunger and utility shut offs. New Day also offers a free professional counseling network to give hope to those coping with the fear, anxiety, and toxic side effects of cancer treatment.”New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

