Rhumbix Welcomes Jigisha Desai To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Jigisha to the Rhumbix Board," said Zach Scheel, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhumbix. "Her extensive leadership experience in finance, strategy, and digital transformation within the construction industry will be invaluable as we continue to scale and enhance our platform for field productivity and data-driven decision-making."

Desai most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Granite Construction, where she played a pivotal role in shaping corporate finance, strategy, risk management, and operational efficiency. Over her 25-year career in the construction and infrastructure sectors, she has led transformative initiatives focused on financial performance, capital allocation, strategic growth, and digital adoption. She has also been instrumental in driving M&A transactions, corporate governance enhancements, and enterprise-wide technology implementations to improve business intelligence and operational effectiveness.

Currently, Desai serves on the Board of Directors of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC ), where she is a member of the audit, nomination, and governance committees, contributing her expertise in financial oversight and strategic decision-making. In February 2024, she joined the Board of Directors of Central States Manufacturing, a leading ESOP company specializing in metal building components, roofing, and structural solutions.

A Certified Treasury Professional, Desai holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Houston and an MBA in Corporate Finance from Golden Gate University. She is an alumna of the Advanced Management Program and Women Executives on Boards from Harvard Business School and has earned certifications in Cyber and Business Risk Governance from the DCRO Risk Governance Institute.

"Rhumbix is transforming the construction industry by empowering field teams with smarter, more connected solutions," said Desai. "I'm excited to support the company's mission to drive efficiency, safety, and innovation for self-performing General Contractors and Specialty Trade Contractors."

Desai's appointment comes as Rhumbix expands its impact, helping contractors streamline workflows, improve data visibility, and maximize project profitability. Since its founding in 2014, Rhumbix has been deployed on over one million project sites worldwide, with a strong focus on the North American commercial, industrial, and mission-critical construction markets.

