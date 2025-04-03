Haryana Chief Secy Launches E-Learning Portal For Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday launched an e-learning portal for the e-office platform, aiming at helping government employees enhance their digital skills and streamline administrative processes.

The initiative marks a major step toward a more efficient, paperless governance system, ensuring that all government departments adopt digital workflows effectively.

The e-Learning portal, developed by the Haryana State Electronics Development Corp Ltd (HARTRON), provides structured training modules for employees.

It is accessible through org and features user-friendly courses designed to help officials understand and use the e-Office system with ease.

The platform supports Haryana's broader vision of promoting digital governance and ensuring that government work is handled swiftly and transparently.

The platform is bilingual -- both in English and Hindi.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised the importance of continuous learning and digital transformation in government departments.

He highlighted that this initiative will not only improve efficiency and accountability but also make official work faster and more accessible.

The government is committed to making all administrative processes digital, and this training portal is a crucial step in that direction.

The Chief Secretary also directed the formation of a committee to identify other such courses that can be incorporated on this portal.

He called for sharing of resources and modules in coordination with other training institutes working in this domain.

The e-Learning portal comes with several advanced features to assist employees in their training.

It includes a dashboard that displays the number of enrolled departments, total participants and course progress. Employees can track their learning, access performance reports, and view data on course completion rates.

A leader board has also been introduced to encourage participation and recognize top learners.

Employees can provide feedback on training quality, and upon completion of courses, they will receive e-certificates as proof of their learning.