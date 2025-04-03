SPA Awarded SLCM-N Program Support Contract Valued At $98,585,373

SPA President Terry Benedict

- SPA President Terry BenedictALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of technical innovation in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a modification to a previously awarded cost-plus fixed-fee contract in the amount of $98,585,373 to provide program support for the U.S. Navy's Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N) Program.As the support services provider for the SLCM-N Program Office, SPA will deliver comprehensive support, including technical program management, acquisition and engineering planning, strategic advisory services, executive coordination, and operational analysis. This effort will guide the Program Office's transition from initial standup through execution. Primary work location will be Alexandria, VA, with additional support provided at various sites across the U.S.SPA President Terry Benedict commented,“This new contract demonstrates the enduring trust in SPA's longstanding history of expertise in technical and program management integration support for critical strategic deterrence systems. Our partnership with the U.S. Navy, based on the highest standards of performance and reliability, has been pivotal in advancing national security interests for over 50 years. We look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence with this new award supporting the Navy's SLCM-N Program.”About SPASPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

