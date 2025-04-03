BRLA Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network Strengthening Stablecoin Payments In Brazil

Expands Access to Local Payment Rails and Enhances Global Stablecoin Liquidity

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has officially welcomed BRLA Digital , a leading provider of stablecoin payments in Brazil, to the global stablecoin orchestration network. This collaboration is set to enhance the financial infrastructure in the Brazil region, allowing financial institutions, payment companies, fintechs, and corporates to easily access BRLA's local payment rails through unified platform.

The new partnership aims to improve liquidity, reduce transaction costs, and increase reliability, offering more options for counterparties while addressing the growing demand for stablecoin adoption in Brazil.

This partnership is a key milestone in mission to build a comprehensive global network that bridges stablecoins with local financial systems. BRLA joining the Borderless network signals significant strides towards enabling seamless on-chain and off-chain money transfers, connecting global users to Brazil's financial ecosystem with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

is a pioneering payments and stablecoin solutions provider in Brazil. As the only issuer of an independently audited BRL stablecoin, BRLA offers robust infrastructure for stablecoin access and local payments. Its platform is designed for compliance, scalability, and reliability, making it the trusted choice for businesses seeking efficient payment solutions in the region.