Travis Scott To Perform In Qatar In May Tickets Now On Sale

Doha, Qatar: Renowned American rapper Travis Scott is set to perform live in Qatar on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as part of his "Circus Maximus Tour."

The tickets are now available and selling rapidly, with prices starting at QR395 and reaching QR795, at the time of publishing this article.

Tickets can be purchased through Platinumlist.

Attendees are urged to review all terms and conditions before purchasing.

Venue Access

The venue is accessible by multiple transportation methods:

. By Car: Via Al Luqta Street/Dukhan Highway toward Exit 18a. GPS navigation is recommended.

. By Public Transport: Take the Green Line to Al Riffa Mall of Qatar station, followed by a 21-minute walk.

. By Taxi: Taxis and ride-hailing apps are available for direct access to the venue.

Entry Regulations

1. Age Restriction:

◦ Entry is restricted to individuals aged 14 and above.

◦ Original government-issued ID (passport, QID, or driver's license) is required. Photocopies are not accepted.

2. Dress Code:

◦ Attendees must refrain from wearing clothing with offensive language, symbols, graphics, or political messages.

3. Ticket Policy:

◦ Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-exchangeable.

◦ Only tickets purchased via authorized platforms will be accepted.

◦ E-tickets must be available for inspection at all times.

◦ Re-entry is not permitted once attendees exit the venue.

4. Cancellations and Force Majeure:

◦ The organizer will not be liable for cancellations or changes due to unforeseen circumstances, including:

▪ Natural disasters

▪ Government regulations

▪ Public health emergencies

▪ Security concerns

The event is expected to draw large crowds as fans in Qatar and across the region prepare for the high-energy performance.