A New Chapter: Staffmark Group Unites Brands To Drive Smarter, Faster Hiring Through Innovation

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a leading provider of total talent solutions, is uniting three of its trusted staffing brands under one name. Advantage Resourcing and Pro Staff have officially transitioned to Staffmark, strengthening the company's national presence and driving smarter hiring and better opportunities nationwide.

"This is more than a name change-it's a strategic move to deliver even greater value," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "By uniting under the nationally recognized Staffmark name and investing in the latest recruiting technology, we're expanding access to top talent and creating a frictionless hiring process for both employers and job seekers, making hiring faster, more efficient, and more impactful."

For decades, Advantage Resourcing and Pro Staff have been trusted staffing partners across diverse industries. Now, as part of Staffmark's national network spanning 400 locations across 38 states, businesses and job seekers will experience:



AI-driven hiring solutions that match talent to jobs faster and more accurately.

A national talent network delivering broader, more diverse workforce solutions. Faster, smarter job placement powered by digital innovation and real-time insights.

This strategic move enhances Staffmark's ability to scale workforce solutions across industries, helping businesses fill roles with speed and precision while giving job seekers access to more opportunities than ever before.

Updated branding, signage, and digital enhancements will be rolled out over the coming months. To experience the next generation of hiring, visit .

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and is a portfolio company of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions with annual revenue of $22 billion. For more than 55 years, Staffmark Group has delivered the industry's widest range of tailored workforce solutions through its family of specialty brands, including Staffmark, Advantage xPO, Advantage Technical, Hunter Hamilton, and Digital People. Operating across a network of over 400 branches and 250 onsite locations, Staffmark Group places over 175,000 talented individuals annually.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit .

SOURCE Staffmark Group

