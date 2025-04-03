403
EUR/USD Signal Today 02/04: Trump's Liberation Day (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0937. Add a stop-loss at 1.0700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0700. Add a stop-loss at 1.0900.
Another report from the US showed that the manufacturing PMI retreated slightly in March. The S&P Global report showed that the figure dropped from 52.7 to 50.2, while the ISM figure revealed that the figure dropped from 50.3 to 49. These numbers may worsen when tariffs come in.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has pulled back in the past few days. It has dropped from this year's high of 1.0937 to the current 1.0780, which is a few points below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.The pair has remained above the 50-day moving average and last month's low of 1.0732. It is also forming a cup and handle pattern, a popular continuation sign. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout, with the next point to watch being at 1.0937. A crash below the support at 1.0732 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
