Scienture Holdings, Inc. Issues Annual Letter To Shareholders
Business Development
On March 4 of this year, Scienture, LLC executed a Definitive Agreement for the for the exclusive U.S. rights to commercially launch REZENOPY® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 10mg, an opioid antagonist that was approved by the FDA on April 19, 2024. REZENOPY® is the most potent (highest strength) version of naloxone HCl available in the market. The product leverages the proven use of the active ingredient and form factor, with increased effectiveness against potent opioids. IQVIA data (MAT December 2024) indicates a total annual sales of $189 million, unit volume of $10.0 million (eaches) for Naloxone in the US market.
Commercial Operations
We have a robust and nimble commercial operations strategy and program to successfully launch Scienture, LLC's commercial products, ArbliTM and REZENOPY®, in 2025 and other products in the future, as it continues to grow. Our experienced internal leadership and industry leading partners provide a strong platform across several key functional areas focused on driving market performance:Field Operations, Virtual Promotion, Digital Marketing and CRM Branding, Promotional Materials and Website Management Payor Contracting and Market Access Distribution and Logistics Provider; GTN and O2C mgmt. Data Analytics and Market Intelligence Broad Channel Access – Retail, Institutional and DTC Government Contracting and Access
What's Next
Over the next 12 months, we will be focused on:
- Successful launches of Scienture, LLC's two (2) commercial products to obtain meaningful market share and providing a platform for growth and profitability. IQVIA data (December 2024) indicates a combined total annual sales of $481 million for Losartan ($292 million) and Naloxone ($189 million) in the US market. Continue to execute seamlessly on all our product development initiatives and drive relentlessly through to regulatory filings and approval Continue to leverage our deep industry networks to identify and close on potential revenue and margin opportunities through business development and licensing. Continue to empower and strategically enhance our workforce to deliver strong results
Why Us and Why does it matter
We are a holding company of a fully fitted specialty pharma company passionate about delivering innovative solutions across the healthcare landscape. Our unique model brings a confluence of talent, experience and a culture of success across product development, manufacturing, commercial operations and strategic partnerships. Even with the advent of ground-breaking technologies and treatment options, the pharmaceutical industry continues to face challenges in providing adequate care due to an aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, stringent regulatory requirements and high development costs. Our value added approach to reinventing existing molecules through innovative technology provides elegant options to overcome these limitations. We seek to expand access and improve clinical outcomes through safe and efficacious products using targeted delivery mechanisms, which should enhance patient compliance and convenience and provide overall cost savings to the healthcare system. Scienture, LLC's well thought out product pipeline continues to expand, starting with our near term and upcoming commercial launches. Scienture, LLC's flexible and modular commercial model drives efficiency and synergies through all our operations while retaining its comprehensive go to market capabilities.
Final Thoughts
This year was about enhancing and building on the strong foundation that was laid for our company. The years ahead will involve focusing on the execution, growth and expansion of our differentiated capabilities to create value to patients, caregivers, healthcare system and our shareholders.
Thank you for your continued support as we endeavor on this journey of bringing meaningful products and innovation to the specialty pharma landscape.
About Scienture Holdings, Inc.
SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:“SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture, LLC are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit and .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch and the success those products may have in the marketplace. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“seek,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.
For more information, please contact:
