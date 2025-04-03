US Targets 8 Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked To Garantex And Houthis

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US Imposes Sanctions on Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Garantex and Houthis

The United States has recently announced sanctions on specific cryptocurrency wallets connected to Garantex and Houthis. This move is part of a broader effort to crack down on illicit funding activities involving these entities.

The sanctions were imposed as a response to the growing concern over the use of cryptocurrency for nefarious purposes such as money laundering and terrorism financing. By targeting these wallets, the US government aims to disrupt any illicit financial flows that may be supporting illegal activities.

Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Russia, has been accused of facilitating transactions for individuals and organizations involved in criminal activities. The sanctions on its associated wallets are intended to prevent further abuse of the platform for illegal purposes.

Similarly, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have reportedly been using cryptocurrency to finance their operations, including purchasing weapons and funding terrorist activities. The sanctions on their wallets are aimed at cutting off their access to funds and disrupting their ability to carry out illegal activities.

Overall, these sanctions represent a significant step in the fight against illicit cryptocurrency use. By targeting specific wallets linked to entities like Garantex and Houthis, the US government is sending a strong message that it will not tolerate the abuse of cryptocurrency for criminal purposes.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.