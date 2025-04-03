403
Hindustan Zinc Records Historic Refined Metal Production
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, April 2, 2025: Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC, BSE: 500188), the world's largest integrated zinc producer today announced its production numbers for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The company recorded historic-high annual mined metal production at 1095 KT (kilotonnes) and refined metal production at 1052 KT (kilotonnes). The company's market capitalization stands highest among zinc producing companies globally.
FY25
Record Mined metal production at 1095 kt, driven by improved mined metal grades and mills recovery.
Highest ever Refined metal production at 1052 kt, through better plant availability and operational parameters. Refined zinc production was at 827 kt, up 1% and lead production at 225 kt, up 4%.
Hindustan Zinc Alloys Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of HZL), produced 10 kt of zinc alloys, contributing to an increase in Value Added Product segment for the company and in India.
Saleable silver production at 687 metric tonnes, down 8% due to change in mining sequence and lower silver input from SK mine in line with mine grade.
4QFY25
Highest ever Quarterly Mined metal production of 310 kt*, up 17% QoQ driven by higher mined metal grades, mills recovery and increase in production at Agucha and Zawar mines.
Refined metal production at 270 kt, up 4% QoQ in line with plan availability. Refined zinc production at 214 kt, up 5% QoQ and lead production at 56kt up 2% QoQ.
Saleable silver production at 177 metric tonnes, up 10% QoQ in line with lead production and higher WIP liquidation.
Wind power generation for 4QFY25 was 63 MU, up 33% QoQ in line with wind velocity.
*Since underground transition
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 1.9 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.
