Swissaid And Helvetas Support Earthquake Victims In Myanmar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swissaid and Helvetas are providing Myanmar with funds for emergency relief measures. The aid organisations want to use these funds to provide the population affected by Friday's earthquake with the most basic necessities. This content was published on March 30, 2025 - 10:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swissaid wants to quickly provide the victims with tents, kitchen sets, blankets and other non-food items, the organisation announced on Saturday. The emergency aid of CHF500,000 ($570,000) is intended to support the affected communities in Shan State and other affected regions. The aid organisation has been present in the country since 1992.

The aid organisation Helvetas is also providing emergency aid in the amount of CHF100,000, according to a statement issued on Saturday. The money will be used to distribute food, hygiene articles and other necessary relief supplies to the affected population.

The epicentre of the quake in Southeast Asia was in Myanmar. The US earthquake monitoring centre has now given the magnitude as 7.7. In Myanmar, the ruling military leadership has already confirmed more than 1,000 deaths. In neighbouring Thailand, a few deaths have been officially confirmed so far and more than 100 are still missing.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts