Martinelli's Asylum: The Crisis Between Panama And Nicaragua

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)On Monday, March 31, the day the safe-conduct permit granted to him by the Panamanian government to travel to Nicaragua expired, Ricardo Martinelli prepared for what appeared to be his final departure to Nicaragua with it's Vice President Rosario Murillo who had granted political asylum since February 7, 2024.

Complications arose with an Interpol Red Alert. Given this tense climate, the Panamanian Foreign Ministry decided to extend the safe conduct permit for an additional 72 hours. What should Panama do if Nicaragua does not receive former President Martinelli within the next 72 hours? What would be the solutions to resolve the issue? Who would be affected? These are some of the questions arising after Nicaragua yesterday refused to receive former President Ricardo Martinelli, who had hoped to travel to his country of asylum that same day.

Ricardo Martinelli surrounded by his legal team. All dressed up and nowhere to go.

Analysts, lawyers, and politicians gave their views, making it clear that Nicaragua is being“blackmailed,” stating that if Panama does not support the former president in the Central American Integration System (SICA), they will not receive him. Attorney Francisco“Paco” Carreira stated that the events unfolding in the case of former President Ricardo Martinelli's asylum are“unprecedented” in these matters. He argued that there are elements that came to light yesterday that have nothing to do with the political asylum.“Ms. Rosario's string of complaints, questioning Panama's votes and the country's positions, are now being brought up to generate further tension in the diplomatic relationship between Nicaragua and Panama.”

The co-president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo (pictured above left): 'We cannot receive Martinelli until he resolves his legal situation. Murillo, appearing on the Viva Nicaragua program, read a statement emphasizing that they have informed the Panamanian authorities that, as long as they do not resolve this legal inconsistency,” we cannot, as authorities of a responsible and humanistic State, accept what we consider an ambush .” Panama granted Martinelli a safe-conduct pass so he could travel to Nicaragua from March 27 to March 31. The official, who spoke on Channel 13's Viva Nicaragua program, says the situation that arose before Martinelli's trip appears to be a political trap. “We don't understand why the Panamanian authorities granted safe passage and almost immediately issued a red alert request for criminal activity to Interpol”.