Elon Musk Will Soon Leave His Work In The Government Of The US -
Tesla Could Have Been the Cause
The billionaire and advisor to the US president is, among other things, the head of Tesla and the space company SpaceX. He also owns X (formerly Twitter). At the start of trading on Wall Street, Tesla fell more than 6%, weighed down by sharply declining global sales in the first quarter and well below analysts' forecasts. In the first three months of the year, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles compared to 386,810 during the same period in 2024, a 13% decrease. Analysts expected deliveries of between 340,000 and 360,000 vehicles. The brand has been subject to vandalism and boycott calls in the United States and other countries since Elon Musk began cooperating with Trump. Furthermore, the range has not been renewed since 2020, when its last vehicle, the Model Y, was released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment