Elon Musk Will Soon Leave His Work In The Government Of The US

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This Wednesday, April 2, the US media outlet Politico revealed that Elon Musk will soon leave or drastically reduce his work in the government of US President Donald Trump. Following the publication of Politico, Tesla shares, owned by Musk, rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The American media outlet Politico reports that“President Donald Trump announced to those close to him, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will step down from his role in the administration in the coming weeks.” Musk financially supported Donald Trump's election campaign, and when he won the election, the Republican appointed him to head a“government efficiency” commission called DOGE, which aimed to“dismantle government bureaucracy.” According to Politico, the two“decided that it would soon be time for Elon Musk to focus on his companies and maintain a supporting role.” “I think he's great, but I also think he has a great company to run and that at some point, he'll be back to it. He's eager,“Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Tesla Could Have Been the Cause

The billionaire and advisor to the US president is, among other things, the head of Tesla and the space company SpaceX. He also owns X (formerly Twitter). At the start of trading on Wall Street, Tesla fell more than 6%, weighed down by sharply declining global sales in the first quarter and well below analysts' forecasts. In the first three months of the year, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles compared to 386,810 during the same period in 2024, a 13% decrease. Analysts expected deliveries of between 340,000 and 360,000 vehicles. The brand has been subject to vandalism and boycott calls in the United States and other countries since Elon Musk began cooperating with Trump. Furthermore, the range has not been renewed since 2020, when its last vehicle, the Model Y, was released.