Axi Launches ‘Four Years’ Campaign With Manchester City Stars

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manchester City stars reflect on their four years of partnership with the broker

SYDNEY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has unveiled their new campaign, Four Years. Featuring Manchester City stars, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and John Stones, the campaign celebrates four years of partnership and shared success.

Since 2020, Axi, the Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City, has leveraged their access to the club's players to create compelling content and to showcase their unique offerings. This year, the campaign celebrates four remarkable years of collaboration, reflecting on shared achievements, and ultimately, reaching new heights together, including the record setting, four consecutive Premier League titles.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, expressed her enthusiasm for their new campaign, stating,“Working with the City players has been a very exciting experience, year after year. When we started our collaboration with the club back in 2020, we couldn't have anticipated just how extraordinary these four years would turn out to be. Our latest campaign, Four Years, celebrates it all. The challenges that we navigated, the shared ambition and strive for excellence, and the unprecedented success we've achieved together. The campaign is also a testament to our clients and partners–it's the details that give you the edge, and it's our pledge to continue providing the edge they need to maximise their full trading potential.”

Further to the broker's collaboration with Manchester City, Axi is also the Official LATAM Online Trading Partner of LaLiga club, Girona FC, the Official Online Trading Partner of Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia, and have also named England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador in 2023. Four Years follows a series of notable achievements and accolades for Axi–recently, the broker was recognised as 'Innovator of the Year' at the 2024 Dubai Forex Expo and was named 'Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm' by Finance Feeds, awards* that highlight the broker's forward-thinking commitment in shaping future of the trading industry.

Watch video

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: ...

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.