FSB claims Kiev’s spies disguised as US think-tank employees
(MENAFN) Ukrainian intelligence services are reportedly posing as members of the prestigious US think tank, RAND Corporation, in an attempt to recruit sources within Russia, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB). The FSB alleges that Ukrainian operatives contacted Russian military personnel, offering money in exchange for classified information about Russia's Air Force and its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.
The FSB claims to have gathered evidence, including audio recordings and screenshots, showing the operatives impersonating staff members of the RAND Corporation's Eastern Europe division. They reportedly offered payment in various forms, including cryptocurrency, for information related to the military operation. The RAND Corporation, originally established as a military research project, is now involved in civilian and security-related research, although much of its work connected to US national security remains classified. Moscow had previously labeled RAND as an "undesirable" organization within Russia in 2023.
