Vegetable Markets To Resume Operation Today After Eid Break

DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs has announced the resumption of operations at the vegetable markets after Eid Al Fitr break starting today, April 3, 2025.

The markets, locally called yards for selling local agricultural produce, will open at their normal time from 6am to 3pm. They offer large quantities of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other locally grown produce.

The Ministry invites residents to visit these marketplaces and support national products by purchasing them directly from Qatari farms.

The vegetable markets are located in Al Mazrouah, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shahaniya, and Al Shamal. These places provide a marketing platform for local farmers, allowing them to sell their products directly to consumers at lower prices compared to the daily bulletin prices.



The marketing platforms for agricultural produce include five vegetable markets (yards for selling agricultural produce), two programmes at major commercial outlets and Mahaseel, Marketing and Agricultural Services Company. The Mahaseel outlets sold the largest amount, 24,920 tonnes vegetables in 2023, compared to 1,664 tonnes vegetables in 2019, followed by the marketing programme 'Qatar Farms' which contributed to selling 22,392 tonnes of vegetables in 2023, compared to 11,506 tonnes in 2019.

The five vegetable markets sold 13,485 tonnes local vegetables in 2023 compared to 7,288 tonnes in 2019. The sales of vegetables increased under 'Premium Products' programme to 3,291 tonnes vegetables in 2023 from 2740 tonnes in 2019.

The marketing programmes aim to provide reasonable prices to local farmers for their investments and hard work, enabling them to offer their produce directly or through commercial outlets to the customers without middlemen.

The Ministry of Municipality has succeeded in enhancing food security through its innovative marketing programmes. These efforts contribute to building a sustainable food system that meets the needs of the Qatari community and supports market stability to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

The self-sufficiency rate of Qatar in producing strategic fresh food production increased significantly in the last five years. The self-sufficiency of agricultural produce was 39 percent in 2023.