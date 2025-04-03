Cancer Cases Surge In J & K: Over 67,000 Diagnosed In Five Years

Responding to questions raised about the growing number of cancer cases, Prataprao Jadhav, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare revealed that the region recorded a total of 67,037 cancer cases from 2018 to 2024. The numbers have steadily risen each year: 12,726 cases in 2020, 13,060 in 2021, 13,395 in 2022, 13,744 in 2023, and 14,112 cases in 2024.

In light of this surge, the government has focused on improving cancer care facilities across the country. As part of efforts to tackle the rising burden of cancer, 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been established nationwide to provide advanced cancer treatment. Additionally, cancer treatment facilities have been approved for all 22 new AIIMS hospitals, equipped with diagnostic, medical, and surgical services.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been at the forefront of cancer research, funding various projects and initiatives aimed at improving cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and understanding of cancer biology. The ongoing research emphasizes the development of novel, affordable, and accessible cancer therapies.

Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, has been making strides in cancer care infrastructure. The region boasts two State Cancer Institutes, two Tertiary Cancer Care Centres, 20 Day Care Centres, and 11 District Hospitals providing Palliative Care services. This network aims to address the growing cancer burden in the region.

The incidence of cervical cancer in Jammu and Kashmir has also shown a concerning increase. Data from 2019 to 2023 revealed the following cases: 612 in 2019, 632 in 2020, 648 in 2021, 666 in 2022, and 684 in 2023.

To combat the rising rates of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, the government has approved Rs 24 crore under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) in Jammu and Kashmir under the National Health Mission (NHM) for a period of three years.

The sharp rise in cancer cases calls for intensified efforts in both prevention and treatment, as well as greater public awareness and access to timely healthcare. (KNO)

