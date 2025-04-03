Bruce Springsteen To Release ‘Tracks Volume 2 The Lost Albums’ Archival Collection

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Legendary guitarist and singer Bruce Springsteen is set to release his project titled 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' shortly.

The singer made an announcement on social media. No further information was provided, but the first volume of 'Tracks' was a 4-CD, 66-song collection of unreleased material from across his career that was issued in 1998, reports 'Variety'.

The video accompanying the announcement, which is soundtracked by instrumental music, shows studio paperwork dated from 1993 (the session for his Oscar-winning song“Streets of Philadelphia”) and 1997 and includes the tagline,“What was lost has now been found”.

As per 'Variety', it also includes the date April 3, 2025 but it's unclear whether the album, or merely more information, will be unveiled on the day.

Bruce Springsteen, who is known by his stage name, 'The Boss', is also launching a European tour next month, teased the album earlier in the week, and his fan network immediately sprung into action, some not only accurately guessing what the project is, but also what might be on it.

Not surprisingly, the most popular guess was the full-band version of his 'Nebraska' album, which Springsteen recorded but then abandoned in 1981 and '82, electing instead to release his solo demos, as he felt they had a spirit and rawness that the band didn't or couldn't capture. With the biopic of the making of that album, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', starring Jeremy Allen White, slated for release later this year, it seems likely that at least some of those songs will be on the collection.

Springsteen has released multiple archival collections since the first 'Tracks' dropped nearly 27 years ago, including expanded anniversary editions of his classic albums 'Born to Run', 'Darkness on the Edge of Town' and 'The River', as well as dozens of live recordings available on his website.