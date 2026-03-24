UN Rights Council Will Meet Wednesday On Iran's Gulf Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GENEVA - The UN Human Rights Council said it will hold an urgent debate on Wednesday on Iran's strikes on countries across the Gulf region and their impact on civilians.

The session was called following an official request submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan.

Human Rights Council spokesman Pascal Sim told a press conference on Tuesday that the countries will present a draft resolution to UN's top rights body.

The council will "discuss the recent military aggression launched by Iran against Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates... targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives", according to the request.

It will be the 11th urgent debate of the Human Rights Council since its creation in 2006.

Sim said that on Monday, the Human Rights Council president received a letter from Iran's mission in Geneva on behalf of Iran, China and Cuba requesting another urgent debate.

That request, entitled "protection of children and educational institutions in international armed conflicts", will be discussed by the council bureau later on Tuesday, said Sim.

The Human Rights Council is holding its first session of the year, which opened on February 23 and runs until March 31.