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No Lufthansa Or SWISS Flights To Gulf Region Until October

No Lufthansa Or SWISS Flights To Gulf Region Until October


2026-03-24 02:09:25
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Due to the "unstable situation in the Middle East" Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and the other Lufthansa group airlines are cancelling all flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai, with a few exceptions, up to and including May 31. This content was published on March 24, 2026 - 14:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Lufthansa: niente voli regione Golfo fino a ottobre, anche Swiss Original Read more: Lufthansa: niente voli regione Golfo fino a ottobre, anche

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Connections to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Riyadh, Erbil, Dammam, Muscat and Tehran will be suspended until October 24.

The safety of passengers and crews is always a top priority for the Lufthansa Group, says the SWISS website. Due to the constantly changing situation, changes by individual airlines are possible, it says.

+ Stranded in a crisis zone – who is responsible for repatriation?

The cancellation affects Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Edelweiss. The airline Eurowings will not fly to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Erbil until April 30.

Affected passengers will be able to change their reservations for a later date free of charge or, alternatively, will receive a full refund of the ticket price.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

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Swissinfo

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