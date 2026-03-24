No Lufthansa Or SWISS Flights To Gulf Region Until October
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Italiano
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Lufthansa: niente voli regione Golfo fino a ottobre, anche Swiss
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Read more: Lufthansa: niente voli regione Golfo fino a ottobre, anche
Connections to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Riyadh, Erbil, Dammam, Muscat and Tehran will be suspended until October 24.
The safety of passengers and crews is always a top priority for the Lufthansa Group, says the SWISS website. Due to the constantly changing situation, changes by individual airlines are possible, it says.
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The cancellation affects Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Edelweiss. The airline Eurowings will not fly to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Erbil until April 30.
Affected passengers will be able to change their reservations for a later date free of charge or, alternatively, will receive a full refund of the ticket price.
Adapted from Italian by AI/ts
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