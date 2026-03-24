JPMC Subsidiary Wins International Safety Excellence Award

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Indian Chemicals Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), on Tuesday has been awarded the 2026 International Safety, Health and Environment Excellence Award by the British Safety Council, in recognition of its adherence to advanced occupational safety standards and best practices.

The award highlights the company's sustained efforts to ensure a safe working environment for employees and contractors across its operational facilities, alongside the implementation of "robust" occupational health and safety management systems that have contributed to reduced workplace incident rates.

It also reflects the adoption of "cutting-edge" industrial safety technologies and comprehensive strategic planning aligned with internationally recognised benchmarks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chairperson of the JPMC, Mohammad Thneibat, said the company and its subsidiaries operate in line with some of the "highest" occupational safety and health standards globally, underscoring "ongoing" efforts to foster a risk-aware work environment through specialised training programs and modern safety systems that reinforce institutional safety culture.

He noted that the award underscores the company's compliance with international occupational safety frameworks, strengthens its standing as a regional industry benchmark, and reflects the progress achieved within the national industrial sector.

Thneibat added that the recognition will serve as a catalyst to further enhance operational performance and global competitiveness, while reinforcing the company's position in international industrial safety rankings.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in London next June.