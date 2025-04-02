Lockmasters Announces Acquisition Of Signals Defense

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Signals Defense's combination with Lockmasters' high security proprietary and distributed products as well as high security training creates a one-stop-shop solution serving government Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities ("SCIFs") and commercial end markets. This acquisition marks the fifth add-on for Lockmasters under Dominus' ownership and expands the suite of proprietary offerings.

"I am excited to announce that Signals Defense is now part of Lockmasters," said Deron Simpson, Founder of Signals Defense. "Since pioneering the initial Signals Defense film solution 25 years ago, we have continuously innovated to stay ahead of evolving wireless threats, driving specification improvements. Going forward, our combined expertise and product suite will create tremendous value for our loyal customer base."

"The combination with Lockmasters positions us to serve the security market like never before," said Eric Kuczynski, President of Signals Defense. "Our expertise and customer base coupled with Lockmasters' extensive commercial and government reach presents a powerful cross-sell opportunity for our proprietary shielding technology and Lockmasters' high security products. I am incredibly optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead for the combined company."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Signals Defense team to Lockmasters," said Joe McCormack, Lockmasters' CEO. "Together, we will offer an unmatched portfolio of high-security solutions for government and commercial customers. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to innovation and providing best-in-class security solutions to meet evolving threats, including an increased need for data protection."

About Signals Defense: For over 25 years, Signals Defense's technology has been the de facto standard for the U.S. government and commercial organizations desiring to properly secure locations handling sensitive and classified information. The company's window films meet the TEMPEST requirement for ICD-705 and the DoD Infrared and Radio Frequency Emanation Protection Standards. Signals Defense is based in Owings Mills, MD. For more information, please visit

About Lockmasters: Since 1955, Lockmasters has been providing the highest quality safe locks, tools, commercial hardware, specialty doors, and education to the government and security professional industry. The company offers extensive product lines and educational training to a range of security professionals including the automotive, banking, commercial, government, and industrial markets.

Lockmasters is not only a distributor for the best lock and tool manufacturers in the country, but it is also a manufacturer of a wide variety of proprietary tools and locks. The company also operates premier educational facilities in the security industry, providing training and certification to both new and experienced security professionals. Its world-class curriculum features hands-on learning taught by recognized authors, inventors, and industrial security professionals.

Lockmasters has the locks, tools, hardware, and educational training its customers need, but more importantly it has the experience to support the products and services it sells. Lockmasters is its customers' complete source for locks, tools, hardware, and education.

Lockmasters is headquartered in Nicholasville, KY with additional locations in Annapolis Junction, MD; Oxford, MI; Plano, TX; Charlotte, NC; Hamden, CT; Las Vegas, NV; and Owings Mills, MD. For more information, please visit .

About Dominus Capital: Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term, conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 100 transactions over the past 25+ years. For more information, please visit .

