INFLO, A Leading Medical Tourism Platform, Partners With 70+ Plastic Surgery And Dermatology Clinics In Korea

INFLO partners with 70+ top plastic surgery and dermatology clinics in Korea, providing international patients with direct access to trusted medical services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INFLO , a rapidly growing platform that connects international patients with Korea's top plastic surgery and dermatology clinics, is making significant strides in the global market. According to INFLO CEO Lee Jun , INFLO has surpassed an average of 1,000 daily website visitors, establishing itself as a key player in the industry. The platform currently features over 70 partner clinics, including renowned places in Gangnam and Apgujeong, contributing to the expansion of Korea's medical tourism sector.With the global rise of medical tourism, South Korea has become a popular destination for cosmetic procedures, following different governments initiatives such as medical visas, medical institution registration systems, and expanded business opportunities for clinics.Yet, despite these advancements, international patients often struggle to find trustworthy clinics and specialists, while smaller -though highly skilled and reputable-clinics face difficulties in reaching a global audience. INFLO addresses this gap by offering a direct platform that connects international patients with certified medical professionals, ensuring that even smaller clinics can compete in the global market. The platform's automated translation search service and real-time translation chat eliminate language barriers, allowing international clients to access clinic details and procedure information with ease. This innovation has streamlined the consultation and booking process for foreign patients.INFLO sets itself apart from traditional marketing methods, offering a more transparent and direct approach for both clinics and international patients. In the past, clinics relied on brokers or international modeling agencies to attract foreign clients, but this often led to limited exposure, inconsistent branding, and a lack of trust in Korean medical services. Similar to how booking through a travel agency can result in higher costs and fewer choices, working with third parties in the medical industry imposes additional fees on both clinics and patients while restricting their options. INFLO eliminates these barriers by leveraging high-quality medical content and targeted marketing strategies, allowing patients to connect directly with certified clinics. This not only strengthens Korea's reputation in the global medical industry but also gives both patients and clinics the freedom to make informed choices without unnecessary intermediaries.INFLO CEO Lee Jun stated,“INFLO is designed to empower small and mid-sized plastic surgery and dermatology clinics, helping them compete on the global stage. We will continue to expand partnerships with medical institutions to make Korea's world-class beauty and medical services more accessible to international patients.”In June last year, INFLO participated in the 2024 Korea Beauty Festival , hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization, and the Visit Korea Committee, further enhancing its brand recognition. As the world's leading medical beauty online service, INFLO has successfully executed international marketing strategies for plastic surgery clinics while providing reliable medical information to foreign patients.As Korea's cosmetic and dermatology industry continues to gain worldwide recognition, INFLO is set to play a crucial role in connecting international clients with trusted clinics, offering a seamless and reliable solution for those seeking high-quality aesthetic treatments in South Korea.

