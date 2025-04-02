OpenPayd Directors Share Insights at Malta Finance Week 2025

OpenPayd made a significant impact at Malta Finance Week 2025, held on March 26-27 at Luzzu Hall, AX ODYCY in Qawra, Malta.

- Shahrukh Saud Khan - Head of Customer Success at OpenPaydLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OpenPayd made a significant impact at Malta Finance Week 2025, held on March 26-27 at Luzzu Hall, AX ODYCY in Qawra, Malta. The event attracted professionals from fintech startups, iGaming operators, payment providers, and financial institutions, fostering discussions on the latest developments in payments and compliance.On Day One, dedicated to Payments & Finance, Shahrukh Saud Khan, OpenPayd's Head of Customer Success, participated in the panel discussion titled "Innovation in Cross-Border Payments." He emphasized OpenPayd's mission to provide universal financial infrastructure, facilitating seamless payments across borders and currencies. Khan highlighted the growing trend of collaboration between fintechs and banks, stating, "The clear winners in the payments space are often those who strategically collaborate rather than purely disrupt.”Day Two focused on Compliance, featuring Lara Barbuto, OpenPayd's Director of Compliance and MLRO, in a panel addressing key compliance issues for 2025. Barbuto underscored the importance of integrating risk and compliance teams early in business processes, noting, "When you embed risk and compliance teams early in your process, they stop being a blocker and actually become a strategic advantage, as they provide clarity and help the business make decisions smarter and faster.Malta Finance Week 2025 served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and strategies, with OpenPayd's active participation reinforcing its role in shaping the future of financial services through innovation and collaboration.OpenPayd is a universal financial infrastructure that powers the growth of the digital economy founded by Dr Ozan Ozerk in 2018. By providing seamless, API-driven access to global financial services, OpenPayd enables businesses to move and manage money globally.The OpenPayd platform delivers a full suite of banking and payments services, including payment accounts, trading capabilities, international and domestic payments and Open Banking services - all accessible via a single API. With a growing network of global banking partners, OpenPayd is providing the robust banking infrastructure digital businesses need to thrive.Read more about OpenPayd's embedded finance platform at openpayd.

