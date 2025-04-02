Hyphenate Introduces Insights To Boost Win Rates And Margins

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New embedded intelligence platform evolves with each proposal to help teams uncover what works, avoid what doesn't, and win more business over time.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyphenate , the proposal intelligence company, today announced the rollout of Insights, a new feature that helps organizations turn everyday proposal writing into a long-term advantage.Unlike traditional tools that offer static templates or surface-level analytics, Insights grows smarter over time. By capturing how teams craft and make decisions on what to include in proposals today - alongside outcome data from their CRM - Hyphenate builds a continuously improving system that helps organizations make more strategic, profitable decisions tomorrow.“Most teams are sitting on a goldmine of untapped intelligence,” said Debra Senra, CEO of Hyphenate.“Insights is designed to mine that gold, turning unstructured proposal content and decisions into patterns, and patterns into performance.”As teams work within Hyphenate, the platform quietly learns - capturing patterns in content, team behavior, and outcomes over time. Before long, leaders gain clearer visibility into what drives success. And as that understanding deepens, Hyphenate begins offering intelligent recommendations tailored to each team - helping improve win rates, margins, and customer satisfaction. While Hyphenate does not use customer data to train a model or share data across customers, Insights does create custom recommendations based on their specific company account's activities.Insights is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It becomes more valuable with each proposal your team creates, helping organizations shift from reactive proposal writing to proactive business development.Insights is currently rolling out to existing Hyphenate customers. For more details, visit .About HyphenateHyphenate helps organizations craft winning proposals with speed and confidence. From AI-powered drafting to embedded intelligence, Hyphenate transforms how teams collaborate to win more business-smarter. Learn more at .

