USOP Ascs Recognized Among Nation's Best By U.S. News & World Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The honored centers-Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center's ASC in Flowood, Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists' ASC in Vancleave, and North Mississippi Surgery Center in Tupelo, where Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi practices-were three of only four ASCs in the state to earn this distinction for orthopedics and spine (the fourth is spine-specific). Their inclusion in this ranking highlights USOP's leadership in developing and optimizing ASCs that provide best-in-class surgical care while improving both patient outcomes and cost efficiencies.

"Across the country, the shift toward outpatient surgery is accelerating because it's what's best for patients..."

Post thi

Shaping the Future of Orthopedic Surgery

USOP is the nation's leading orthopedic management services organization (MSO) for acquiring, building, and optimizing ASCs. With state-of-the-art technology, highly specialized teams, and proprietary best practices, USOP ensures its affiliated ASCs deliver:



Better patient outcomes – Faster recoveries, fewer complications, and lower readmission rates.

Greater cost efficiencies – ASCs provide a lower-cost alternative to hospital settings, benefiting both patients and payors. Stronger practice performance – Streamlined operations and increased revenue capture for orthopedic physicians and practices.

"Our ASCs are setting the standard for the future of orthopedic surgery," said Steve Holtzclaw, MD, MBA, CEO of USOP. "Across the country, the shift toward outpatient surgery is accelerating because it's what's best for patients, physicians, and payors alike.

"USOP is leading this transformation, ensuring our practices stay ahead of the curve with best-in-class facilities and cutting-edge care. And there's more to come-our 10-practice platform has big ASC announcements coming in Q2."

A Proven Model for Success

USOP practices have been moving surgeries to ASCs at an expeditious rate. In 2024,



Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center (MSMOC) performed more than 81% of its procedures at its ASC,

Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi conducted more than 75% in an ASC setting, and Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists performed more than 65% in an ASC setting.

This shift benefits patients, practices, and payors by providing high-quality surgical care in a more efficient, lower-cost setting.

Pioneering Outpatient Orthopedic Surgery

MSMOC was one of the earliest orthopedic groups in the Southeast to develop an ASC model, proving that high-quality care and cost savings go hand in hand.

"Mississippi Sports Medicine helped pave the way for orthopedic ASCs, demonstrating that we can deliver superior outcomes while reducing costs and increasing efficiency," said JR Woodall, MD, PhD , orthopedic spine surgeon at MSMOC and chairman of the USOP Board of Directors. "With USOP's support, all of our practices are well-positioned to expand their ASC capabilities, ensuring even more patients have access to world-class outpatient surgical care."

ASC Excellence in Action

The U.S. News & World Report rankings evaluate ASCs based on key performance metrics, including procedural volume, length of stay, complication rates, and unplanned ER visits or hospital admissions. USOP-affiliated ASCs excelled across these categories, earning recognition for:



Surgical expertise – High procedural volumes contribute to superior patient outcomes.

Efficiency and safety – Delivering lower complication rates, shorter recovery times, and minimal hospital readmissions. Cost-effectiveness – Offering patients and payors a high-quality, lower-cost alternative to traditional hospital settings.

With more exciting ASC developments on the horizon, USOP and its member practices remain at the forefront of outpatient orthopedic surgery, leading the way in innovation and patient-centered care.

About USOP

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is the nation's leading orthopedic management services organization, supporting a network of 10 premier orthopedic practices across the Southeast. By focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and physician alignment, USOP empowers practices and physicians to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, visit us-orthopartners .

SOURCE U.S. Orthopaedic Partners