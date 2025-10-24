Palestinian Factions Agree To Independent Technocratic Body For Gaza Governance

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Oct 25 (IANS) Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, have announced an agreement to establish a temporary, independent body of technocrats to administer the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict.

The new committee, which will be composed of non-partisan figures from Gaza, is tasked with managing daily affairs and providing essential services, the factions said on Friday in a joint statement following two days of Egyptian-mediated talks in Cairo.

The factions affirmed that this body will operate under a framework of national accountability, calling for an international committee to be established specifically to supervise the funding and execution of the strip's comprehensive reconstruction efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

The factions demanded the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which was brokered earlier this month between Hamas and Israel, calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, the unconditional lifting of the siege, the opening of all crossings, including the crucial Rafah border crossing, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian groups called for a UN Security Council resolution to mandate the temporary international forces proposed to monitor the ceasefire, thereby giving the mission a clear legal framework.

They also stressed that the issue of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails would remain a priority until their freedom is secured.

The factions affirmed their commitment to a broader national dialogue to unify their political efforts, pledging to work towards reactivating the Palestine Liberation Organisation to ensure it represents all Palestinian components.

The ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States, took effect on October 10.

Its first phase includes the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite the accord, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce.

Finally, the Palestinian factions agreed to convene an "urgent" national meeting that brings together all Palestinian parties to "forge a unified national strategy".