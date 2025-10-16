Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari Footballer Hassan Al Haydos To Donate For Reconstruction Of School, Gymnasium In Gaza

2025-10-16 02:01:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar national team player Hassan Al Haydos took to social media to celebrate Al Annabi's qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while paying tribute to the people of Gaza.

"In moments of joy, it remains our responsibility to remember the suffering of our brothers and sisters around the world and to use our success as a motivation for giving," he said on X, sharing a photo of himself wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

The veteran forward also announced a donation to support the reconstruction of a school and a gymnasium in Gaza, highlighting the importance of education and sports in rebuilding lives.

"It is wonderful that this qualification coincides with the peace summit and the successful ceasefire agreement on Gaza, which we hope will be the true beginning of a safe life for our people there in Gaza ❤️????????," he added.

MENAFN16102025000063011010ID1110207281

