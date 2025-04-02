Rxpreferred Unveils Rxp-AI: AI-Powered Pharmacy Benefits Platform To Cut Drug Costs.

With AI-driven analytics, real-time management tools, and predictive modeling, plans gain full control and cost transparency over their benefits offerings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RxPreferred, a leader in transparent pharmacy benefits administration, introduces RxP-AI, an AI-powered platform designed to optimize benefits management and lower costs. RxPreferred has enhanced its AI-driven analytics capabilities, enabling real-time insights, plan optimization tools, and cost savings analytics to reduce drug spend for both plans and members. By enabling more intelligent decision-making, RxP-AI helps organizations track performance, stay ahead of rising costs, and address evolving healthcare needs proactively.

"Pharmacy benefits management should be proactive, not reactive," said Jeff Malone, CEO of RxPreferred. "RxP-AI empowers employers and healthcare providers with real-time, AI-driven insights to optimize costs, improve health outcomes, and enhance overall efficiency. By leveraging AI, we're giving organizations the tools to make informed treatment decisions without sacrificing care quality."

Key Features of RxP-AI:



Actionable Insights – Identify spending trends and cost-saving opportunities with AI-driven analytics designed for meaningful decision-making.

Executive Dashboards – Data-rich visual dashboards offering a high-level view of key metrics, helping leadership make informed, strategic decisions.

Drug Spend Analytics – Pinpoint areas for cost optimization while maintaining high-quality care.

Predictive Modeling – Anticipate future trends and outcomes with advanced AI to guide proactive strategies.

Performance Metrics & KPIs – Track progress with tailored benchmarks to drive continuous cost and care improvements. Customized Alerts – Get real-time notifications on cost and performance shifts, allowing for immediate action.

With RxP-AI, employers can reduce costs, improve patient health with data-backed decisions, and streamline benefits management through automation. Designed for continuous cost optimization, RxP-AI transforms pharmacy benefits management with proactive, AI-powered strategies.

About RxPreferred

RxPreferred is an independent, tech-enabled Pharmacy Benefits, 340b, and Pharmaceutical Rebates Administrator that provides customized pharmacy solutions to maximize plan sponsors' savings and align with their goals. With real-time data analytics and proactive management tools, RxPreferred specializes in cost-containment strategies, plan collaboration and own-resource capitalization.

