Central Holidays Announces Guaranteed Weekly Departures To Egypt To Book With Confidence, Unveiling Of New 2025 Egypt Brochure, & Early Booking Savings Of Up To $250 Per Person

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With Central Holidays' small group tours, travelers will enjoy the best of Egypt's legendary wonders, from the awe-inspiring Pyramids of Giza to the treasures of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) – all while traveling with the peace of mind that our destination management office and dedicated team in Egypt is meticulously taking care of every element of their trip, every step of the way," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays.

The company's new Egypt brochure can be accessed online

Early Booking Discount: Save Up to $250 Per Person

Central Holidays is also offering a limited-time Early Booking Discount for those ready to embark on their Egyptian adventure. Travelers can save up to $250 per person double occupancy on select small group travel programs when they book with deposit by April 30, 2025.



$250 per person off Deluxe Class packages – Promo Code: EG250EBD $100 per person off First Class packages – Promo Code: EG100EBD

These discounts apply to the following Egypt Guaranteed Departures:



13-Day Breezes of the Nile

9-Day Egypt Panorama

11-Day Pyramids, Pharaohs, and Paradise 7-Day Taste of Egypt

"These departures have been ideally and exclusively designed by our Egypt destination specialists to offer the longest stays in key cities, making them a perfect choice for travelers looking to enjoy Egypt more leisurely and in-depth," said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President Operations & Product Development.

"Plus, with Central Holidays' Guaranteed Weekly Departures, travel advisors can confidently book clients on a trip of a lifetime with the certainty of confirmed dates and accommodations. These guaranteed departures not only provide travelers with unmatched experiences but also ensure guaranteed commissions for travel advisors, creating an ideal opportunity for agents to boost their business in the competitive travel market," continued Merino.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Visit Egypt

"It's an exciting time to visit Egypt, as the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), currently in its soft opening phase, is captivating visitors from around the world," said Tewfik Ghattas, Head of the Board of Directors and CFO of Central Holidays. "With priceless artifacts already on display and the highly anticipated full unveiling of Tutankhamun's complete collection, travelers have a unique opportunity to witness history in the making Following the successful trial opening of its 12 main galleries in October, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given his approval for the museum to fully open on July 3, 2025 and we are very pleased to present GEM to the world when it does."

Beyond the GEM, Egypt continues to offer its timeless treasures, including the majestic Pyramids of Giza, the enigmatic Sphinx, and mesmerizing Nile River cruises. Whether cruising along the Nile or exploring the temples of Luxor and Aswan, Egypt's blend of ancient history and vibrant modern culture makes it a must-see destination in 2025.

Tailored Experiences with Central Holidays

With over 50 years of success in travel throughout Egypt, Central Holidays is a trusted partner for travel advisors while now providing guaranteed departures that ensure peace of mind for both travelers and agents. Clients benefit from exceptional in-destination staff and support, with Central Holidays' Egypt team taking care of all the details from arrival to departure.

Central Holidays' Signature Egypt Escorted Tours feature:



The best value for your travel dollar with preferred negotiated rates

Dedicated Central Holidays Egypt office takes care of travelers every step of the way

Centrally located hotels

Complimentary airport transfers

Accommodation on board Nile River cruise ships on a full-board basis (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)

Exceptional in-destination Egyptologists

Comprehensive sightseeing program

Entrance fees included In-depth exploration and exclusive offerings

For more information about Central Holidays' Guaranteed Weekly Departures to Egypt, as well as the Early Booking Discount, travel advisors can visit Central Holidays Egypt Brochure or contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected] .

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays .

