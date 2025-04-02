Lake Lawn Resort Debuts Exciting New Menu And Welcomes Talented Executive Chef

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the leadership of newly appointed Executive Chef Rossi, 1878 on the Lake , the resort's fine dining experience, introduces a refreshed, creative and diverse menu that highlights fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative dishes, blending local flavors with international influences. Chef Rossi brings decades of culinary expertise, menu development and a passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences, making him the perfect addition to lead the resort's culinary vision.

New menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner are now available at 1878 on the Lake. Guests can enjoy a range of dishes, from light and flavorful options like Seared Sea Scallops to rich, hearty choices such as the Tomahawk Berkshire Pork Chop for dinner. For breakfast, indulge in Lobster Benedict, Baja Steak & Eggs and Bourbon French Toast, all crafted with a focus on quality and locally sourced ingredients. Popular previous menu items, such as the 1878 Smorg Board and the Beer Cheese Soup, will still be available for those who want to enjoy classic favorites. The restaurant also features a full bar offering an array of wines and signature cocktails, perfect for pairing with a meal or enjoying during a relaxing evening by the lake.

"This is the most exciting menu change I have been a part of since I began in my role here at the resort," said Lynn Ketterhagen, General Manager of Lake Lawn Resort. "These enhanced culinary offerings, along with the recent resort-wide remodel, underscores our commitment to continually elevate the guest experience, telling the resort's near 150-year history, and reinforcing Lake Lawn Resort as the premier lakeside destination in the region."

This new culinary direction is just one of many upgrades made as part of Lake Lawn Resort's multi-million revitalization. The resort's comprehensive renovation included enhancements to guest accommodations, event spaces and leisure activities, all designed to further elevate the guest experience.

With summer around the corner, Lake Lawn Resort invites guests to come experience not only the stunning views of Delavan Lake but also the exciting new dining options available. Whether visiting for a relaxing weekend getaway, one of the many lakeside cookouts or the festive holiday brunches, the resort's new menu and culinary team are sure to make stays unforgettable.

For more information about Lake Lawn Resort, including reservations and details on the new dining offerings, please visit lakelawnresort .

