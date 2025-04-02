Defiance Launches $GLDY, Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is proud to announce the launch of GLDY, the Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF . GLDY offers investors a new opportunity to seek current income while gaining indirect exposure to the price movements of physical gold bullion.

“We're excited to introduce GLDY,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs.“With GLDY, investors can access enhanced income potential tied to the price of gold-a historically resilient asset in times of economic uncertainty. As central banks continue to manage inflation and global instability persists, gold may remain a sought-after safe haven.”

GLDY is an actively managed ETF designed to provide income while maintaining indirect exposure to the share price performance of GLD, which seeks to track the price of physical gold bullion.

The Fund's strategy focuses on having the ability to make monthly distributions through generating income throughout each week by regularly selling put options. Simultaneously, it aims to provide an“enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies by frequently selling short-term options, typically with a duration of less than a week.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in GLD, nor in gold bullion. ● The Fund's strategy will cap its potential options income gains if GLD shares increase in value. ● The Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses if GLD shares decline, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. ● The Fund does not invest directly in GLD shares. ● The Fund does not invest directly in gold bullion. ● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any dividends paid by GLD.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs.

Important Disclosures

GLDY Disclosure: Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

GLD is an exchange-traded product ("ETP") that generally seeks to replicate the performance of the price of gold bullion. GLD is not subject to the protections of the1940 Act; however, the Fund and its shareholders are subject to the protections of the 1940 Act.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs and ETPs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. If the Fund cannot find a clearing member to transact with on the Fund's behalf, the Fund may be unable to effectively implement its investment strategy.

GLD Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of GLD. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of GLD, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's investments in options contracts that are based on the value of GLD, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

GLD Trading Risk. An investment in GLD is subject to substantial risks, in particular risks associated with investing in the gold market. GLD is subject to market fluctuations influenced by large-scale gold sales, especially during economic crises, which can adversely impact gold prices and, in turn, the investment value of the Shares.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of in-the-money put option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the Underlying ETP over the Call Period (typically, one week, but may range from one day to a month). This means that if the Underlying ETP experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold put options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the Underlying ETP over the Call Period.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio. This may increase the Fund's volatility and cause the performance of a relatively smaller number of issuers to have a greater impact on the Fund's performance.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the Index. THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH, NOR ENDORSED BY, THE INDEX.

New Fund Risk: The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

No 1940 Act Protections : The Underlying ETP is not an investment company subject to the 1940 Act. Accordingly, investors in the Underlying ETP do not have the protections expressly provided by that statute.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in GLD, nor in gold bullion.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

David Hanono

833.333.9383

