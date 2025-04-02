Organizations Accelerating AI Investments—Early Results Are Underwhelming: Survey Report Says

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report from Coastal shows that 67% of companies expect to maintain or increase AI spending, while only 21% report proven outcomes

Palm Coast, FL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business and technology leaders are continuing to increase investment in AI, despite underwhelming results thus far, according to a new research report from Coastal, a leading Salesforce and AI consultancy.

The report, which surveyed more than 120 senior technology and business leaders from Salesforce-powered organizations, reveals how companies today are approaching AI, data readiness, and governance.

67% of organizations expect to maintain or increase AI spending, yet only 21% report any proven outcomes

43% of respondents expect governance, ethics, and risk to be their biggest challenges with AI over the next two years 64% of companies feel they lack a clear roadmap with measurable goals when it comes to AI implementation and adoption

The data suggests that, while companies don't want to get left behind in the AI revolution, they may not yet be taking all the necessary steps to fully take advantage of the tools and solutions available to them.

In addition to the survey results, the report, AI Isn't Delivering-Here's What To Do About It , outlines some of the most common areas where organizations are falling short, with respect to delivering ROAI (return on AI), as well as the structural systems that are required for companies to unlock real impact from artificial intelligence in business.

“Salesforce is innovating at record speed, and its AI products like Agentforce are game-changing. But from our front-row seat in this AI era, we know businesses must focus on getting the foundation right if they want to achieve real AI impact. That means modern infrastructure that feeds data into systems, redesigned processes, and a clear link between every initiative and measurable outcomes,” says Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal.

Modernizing core infrastructure to take advantage of AI capabilities

Developing unified platforms that can move, model, and activate data seamlessly across clouds

Structuring, measuring, and tying AI initiatives to business value from day one Rethinking how work gets done to unlock agentic automation

"Companies with a clear data and AI roadmap are 2.7x more likely to see positive ROI-yet shockingly, 64% don't have one," said Berridge. "That's the work we help our customers tackle every day."

About Coastal

Salesforce consultancy Coastal has delivered over 7,100 innovative multi-cloud solutions across industries for 1,700+ clients. Its culture-built on customer success and work that matters-drives its impact. By blending the expertise of a global consultancy with the agility of a nimble firm, Coastal provides a highly collaborative and impactful client experience.

Coastal is the most acclaimed consultancy in the Salesforce ecosystem. It holds a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction Score on the Salesforce AppExchange, is a top user-rated Salesforce Consulting Firm on G2, and has been recognized as a leader by global analyst firm ISG for the past two years.

