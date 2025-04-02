Facade Market Skyrockets To $275.24 Billion By 2031 Dominated By Tech Giants - Ramboll Group A/S, Lindner AG, Aluplex India Pvt Ltd And Benson Curtain Wall (Mitek Industries, Inc.) | The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facade Market research includes key company profiles like Ramboll Group A/S, Lindner AG, Aluplex India Pvt Ltd, Benson Curtain Wall (MiTek Industries, Inc.), seele verwaltungs GmbH, YFAÇADEFACADE PTE LTD, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Inovues, Inc.

US & Canada, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners,"the global Facade Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Material Type [Glass, Metal (Aluminum, Copper, Steel, and Others), Ceramic, Wood, and Others], Product Type (Windows, Doors, Curtain Walling, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography".





The report carries out an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. There has been an ongoing shift in companies' approaches toward office designs and spaces. Part of the shift toward more pleasant, engaging workspaces is a desire to increase the amount of natural light into the building. Many corporate buildings are curved or of complex architectural form to meet lighting requirements and have highly glazed facades and atria.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Facade Market Growth: The Facade market is expected to reach US$ 275.24 billion by 2031 from US$ 205.60 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Notably, floor-to-ceiling glass on the building facade expands the vision area from the interior of the building, allowing the entry of maximum natural light inside the room, complemented by more open floor plans. With high-efficiency glass, exterior shading systems help filter direct sunlight penetration and solar heat gain, preserve natural light infiltration, and maintain architectural integrity. Types of facade systems used in modern corporate buildings depend on the scale of the building and its location. For example, curtain walling systems are generally used in city center buildings as these systems assist in providing internal climatic control. Further, the demand for façades is mainly driven by the construction of small-scale commercial buildings across different regions. Hence, the increasing demand for beautification of office spaces and the rising construction of small-sized commercial buildings support the global facade market growth.

The façade market growth is mainly driven by the overall construction industry that involves the construction of new buildings and renovation of existing infrastructures. The commercial construction industry has been witnessing growth fluctuations due to various factors since the COVID-19 outbreak crisis. According to the Construction Products Association, the industry witnessed a decline of around 22%, 7.3%, 0.7%, and 5.2% in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively. Thus, the declining commercial construction industry hampers the adoption of facades across different regions. The following list shows other challenges hampering the façade market growth.

Sustainability: The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions from construction buildings propels the demand for sustainable construction materials and designs for eco-friendly buildings, which reduces the carbon emissions across different regions.

Regulations: Several building incidents due to building materials across different regions have raised safety concerns among the governments of different countries. Thus, the governments are imposing stringent regulations that mandate the usage of reliable materials in construction activities.

Economic Uncertainty: Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic conditions across different regions witnessed fluctuations in terms of growth. Further, wars such as Russia–Ukraine and Israel-Palestine-Iran led to a decline in the economies of different countries that have adversely affected the growth of the façade market across Europe and the Middle East. Such factors hinder the overall growth of the façade market during the forecast period.





As per the Global Construction 2030, the volume of construction output in 2020 is estimated to increase by 85% to US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030 worldwide. The US, China, and India are projected to be the leading countries that account for more than half of the volume of construction output share across the globe. Also, increasing demand for data centers coupled with retail need for refurbishment is anticipated to boost the construction sector. Moreover, growing investment in renovating old buildings and structures and increasing inclination toward the construction sector are boosting the façade market growth. The European economy relies heavily on the construction sector. With over 3 million businesses, it accounts for around 9% of the European Union's (EU) GDP.

The construction industry is rapidly growing in various countries across Europe owing to rising government investments and increasing demand for residential construction projects. In 2021, the European Union (EU) invested 5.6% of its GDP in housing. This percentage varied throughout the member states, ranging from 7.6% in Cyprus, 7.2% in Germany, 2.1% in Ireland, and 2.2% in Latvia to 2.3% in Poland. In January 2024, The European Climate, Environment, and Infrastructure Executive Agency received ∼ 400 applications requesting US$ 20 billion for transport infrastructure projects. China is marked by one of the highest urbanization rates in the world. According to data by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Shanghai, China is expected to have constructed the equivalent of 10 New York-sized cities by 2025. As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), China's 14th Five-Year Plan emphasizes new infrastructure projects in energy, transportation, water systems, and new urbanization.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Facade Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on material, the facade market is segmented into glass, metal, ceramic, wood and others. Metal segment is further divided into aluminium, copper, steel, and others. The metal segment held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption in commercial applications.

Based on application, the facade market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market share in 2023 pertaining to the fact that the facade is a traditional system used in construction to improve aesthetics.



Based on product type, the facade is segmented into windows, doors, curtain walling, and others. The construction sector across the world is witnessing significant growth. With the construction of tall buildings and bigger floor plates, end users are seeking advanced formwork systems that are light, reusable, cost-effective, durable, flexible, and easy to assemble and dismantle.



Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Facade Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Ramboll Group A/S

Lindner AG

Aluplex India Pvt Ltd

Benson Curtain Wall (MiTek Industries, Inc.)

seele verwaltungs GmbH

YFAÇADEFACADE PTE LTD

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Kingspan Group Plc Inovues, Inc.



These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Facade Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



" Benson Curtain Wall and Benson Glass, a worldwide design, prefabrication, and installation bespoke solution for glass and curtain walls, have been realigned by MiTek Inc.”



“Saint-Gobain, a global leader in light and sustainable construction, announces its association with 'Build Ahead,' a business-led coalition founded by Xynteo. This purpose-driven advisory firm helps the world's largest organizations uncover people and planet-positive ways to grow. The partnership was unveiled during the coalition's flagship event, 'The Exchange' in New Delhi on 15th February 2024.”

“The name ORAÉ® is derived from Horae which, in Greek mythology, symbolizes the change of time and seasons. Saint-Gobain Glass chose this name in the belief that its new product is a genuine game-changer, heralding a new era of sustainability by leading the market closer to decarbonization. Saint-Gobain Glass has integrated ORAE in its portfolio: the solution COOL-LITE® XTREME ORAE?® offers performance and sustainability, reducing both operational (cooling, heating and lighting when using a building) and embodied carbon in buildings' façades.”







Conclusion:

In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global facade market. The region is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global facade market during the forecast period owing to factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization. A large population in the region has been posing high demand for commercial and residential construction. Moreover, the construction activity is growing significantly in Southeast Asia, which is expected to support the growth of the facade market in the region. Further, the demand for façades is mainly driven by the construction of small-scale commercial buildings across different regions. Hence, the increasing demand for beautification of office spaces and the rising construction of small-sized commercial buildings support the global facade market growth.





