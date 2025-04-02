Mews Surpasses 12,500 Customers As Global Growth Accelerates

The pioneering hospitality platform is revolutionizing hotel operations and guest experiences at an unprecedented pace

AMSTERDAM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the leading hospitality technology platform, now serves over 12,500 customers worldwide, increasing its customer base by 85% over the last year and cementing its position as a leader in the industry's digital transformation. As more hoteliers abandon outdated legacy systems, Mews is redefining what's possible with cloud-native, AI-enabled automated solutions that maximize efficiency and elevate guest experiences.

Key regions driving this expansion include North America, DACH and France. In North America, Mews doubled its customer base in 2024, while the DACH region recorded an equally impressive 20% market penetration. France also saw rapid adoption, with annual growth hitting 37%. This surge reflects the increasing demand for smarter, more agile hotel management technology.

From introducing AI smart tips providing personalized experiences, to introducing hourly booking services across all spaces and amenities, Mews has driven significant innovation in the hospitality industry, offering unparalleled scalability, automation and operational intelligence for some of the biggest hospitality brands in the world.

"The hospitality industry is at a tipping point – hoteliers can either evolve or be left behind," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Our vision is to make the world a more hospitable place, and Mews does that by empowering hoteliers with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape, simplifying their operations all the while building extraordinary guest experiences. Surpassing 12,500 customers is an exciting milestone, but we're just getting started."

Mews powers some of the most forward-thinking hospitality brands, including BWH Hotels, Lark Hotels, Marston's, Strawberry, Zenitude and Meiser Hotels.

"Our phenomenal growth is proof that the industry is ready to break free from clunky, outdated systems," said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "Hoteliers around the world are recognizing the power of automation. Even in traditionally slow-moving markets, we're seeing an unstoppable shift towards smarter hospitality, and we're proud to be a part of this innovation."

This milestone come on the heels of an additional $75 million investment led by Tiger Global , reinforcing Mews as the technology partner of choice for modern hoteliers. Mews Ventures also recently acquired Atomize, a cutting-edge AI-driven revenue management solution, to further optimize profitability and unlock more revenue efficiencies for hotels worldwide.

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 12,500 customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global to transform hospitality.

