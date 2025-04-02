Over the past two years, asylum applications in Germany have halved, while the number of individuals who were illegally residing in the country and subsequently deported has risen by 55%. This demonstrates a marked shift in Germany's approach to managing migration.

Additionally, Faeser highlighted a 77% increase in the number of skilled workers migrating to Germany legally. She emphasized that Germany has become more attractive to talented and qualified workers from around the world, helping to address labor shortages in various sectors.

Migration has remained a hot topic in Germany, particularly during the election campaigns and post-election period. The ongoing debate about immigration policy has been central to discussions in the country's political circles.

Friedrich Merz, the likely next Chancellor of Germany, pledged during his election campaign to take a stricter stance at the borders, particularly against individuals lacking valid documentation. His party won the general elections on February 23, securing 28.5% of the vote and earning the right to form a government.

Germany has become a key destination for many Afghans fleeing the country due to security concerns or the hope for a better future for themselves and their children. However, the violent behavior of a small number of Afghan refugees in Germany has led to a decrease in the chances of Afghan refugees being accepted in the country.

Germany's approach to immigration, particularly its efforts to reduce illegal immigration while attracting skilled labor, reflects a balancing act between security concerns and economic needs. As political leaders continue to address these issues, the outcome will shape Germany's future immigration policies.

The discussion on Afghanistan refugees highlights the complexities involved in immigration management, especially when it comes to ensuring safety while upholding humanitarian commitments. With upcoming political changes, Germany's immigration policies are likely to evolve further in response to both internal and external pressures.

