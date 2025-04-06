PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge At TN's Rameswaram

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated the New Pamban Railway Bridge at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister operated the vertical lift span of the bridge using a remote device, allowing a Coast Guard ship to pass beneath.

The newly inaugurated structure is the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, showcasing a major leap in indigenous engineering.

PM Modi also flagged off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai, further enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother travel for commuters and pilgrims.

Although Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was absent from the function due to prior engagements in the Nilgiris, the event saw the presence of several prominent leaders and officials. These included Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and BJP leaders K. Annamalai, Sudhakar Reddy, H. Raja, and Nainar Nagenthiran, along with Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a spiritual moment from his journey, saying:“On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us.”

The 2.08-kilometre-long bridge, built for Rs 550 crore, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift section capable of rising to 17 metres. Designed with provisions for dual rail tracks, the bridge is equipped to meet future transportation demands.

The most striking aspect of the bridge is its vertical lift span, weighing 660 metric tons. This lift system was developed entirely with Indian technology and allows large vessels to pass beneath without interrupting rail operations. This engineering feat is expected to transform connectivity to Rameswaram, a major pilgrimage destination, making travel more convenient for thousands of devotees and tourists each year.

Preparations for the Prime Minister's visit had been in full swing for weeks, including a thorough inspection of key sites in Rameswaram and Pamban. Critical infrastructure and logistics were reviewed at important locations, such as the Ramanathaswamy Temple premises, the Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, the Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban road bridge. A comprehensive security review involving top officials from the railways, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies was also conducted to ensure the smooth execution of the inauguration.

In a statement issued on April 5, Indian Railways said,“Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness the unveiling of India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge.”

The bridge not only connects Rameswaram to the mainland but also stands as a shining example of Indian innovation and excellence on the global stage.